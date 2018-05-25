EFCC Grills Ex-Kaduna Gov Yero For 'Mismanaging N750m' — But His Supporters Protest

The supporters of Muktar Yaro, a former Governor of Kaduna State, have taken over the premises of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state, after the commission took in the ex-governor for interrogation on how N750 million campaign fund was distributed in the state during the 2015 election.

On Friday, the anti-graft agency invited Yaro and two other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members: Haruna Gaya, a former PDP chairman in Kaduna State and Hamza Ishaq, former secretary to the Kaduna State Government.

According to Channels Television, his supporters took over the premises with placard bearing different inscriptions. They claimed that the invitation of the anti-graft agency to Yaro was politically motivated and a witch hunt.

Yero was sworn in as Governor of Karuna State on December 16, 2012, following the death of Patrick Yakowa, the former Governor, who died in a plane crash on December 15, 2012.

However, he lost his re-election to the incumbent Governor, Nasir El- Rufai, an All Progressive Congress (APC) member.