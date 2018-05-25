Police Recover Stolen Gombe House of Assembly Mace

While addressing journalists at the premises of the house on May 25, Mr Tairu Shina Olukolu, the Gombe State Commissioner of Police, said the police team dispatched to recover the mace found it behind the National Industrial Court complex, Gombe.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2018

The Gombe State Police Command has announced the recovery of the mace of the Gombe House of Assembly that was taken away by the members of the house on Thursday.

Sahara Reporters had earlier reported that four members from the opposition APC had overpowered the Sergeant-at-Arms during plenary, seized the mace and fled the assembly, after a failed attempt to impeach the Minority Leader, Ahmed Usman Haruna on May 24. See Also Politics Gombe Assembly Lawmaker Steals Mace After Failed Impeachment Of Minority Leader 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He added the mace had been handed over to the Speaker of the house, Alhaji Nasiru Abubakar Nono.

While saying that the police were yet to make any arrest, he said that investigation was still ongoing. Nono then urged politicians to refrain from criminal acts in the name of politics that will unnecessary heat up the polity.

The house has since suspended the four lawmakers — Abdullahi Abubakar Maiwanka, Walid Mohammed, Mohammed A Bello and Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim — all members of the opposition APC.

SaharaReporters, New York

