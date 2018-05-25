Policemen Raid Fugitive Kingsley Kuku’s Ondo House ‘In Search Of Wanted Militants’

The policemen, numbering about 20, invaded the local community of Arogbo in a branded police van, shooting sporadically in the air to create panic

by SaharaReporters, New York May 25, 2018

Armed policemen on Thursday stormed the hometown of Kingsley Kuku, former Special Adviser to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, at Arogbo in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The policemen raided the main residence of Kuku shortly after they entered into the community.

Kuku, a fugitive, has been on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of misappropriation of funds meant for the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme.

The policemen, numbering about 20, invaded the local community of Arogbo in a branded police van, shooting sporadically in the air to create panic.

Many residents who witnessed the action ran for safety while others immediately abandoned their businesses.

Abiola Orimolade, a resident who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters, said the police were in a MOPOL uniform.

“I saw them in a large number as they entered into Arogbo. They went directly into Mr. Kuku's house for a search,” she said.

“I think they must have heard an information, probably that was why they stormed the community with full force and invaded his house.”

Sahara Reporters gathered that the policemen were in search of some “wanted militants” who had been using the residence for cover.

A police source who confided in our correspondent said police authorities were alerted to the unwholesome activities of militants in the community.

“Truly, I am aware that some of our men were drafted to the community in search of some militants who had been terrorizing the waterways,” he said.

“In fact, one them was sighted last week in the community and there was security report, which prompted the order from above that the building be thoroughly searched.”

Femi Joseph, the Spokesman of the Police in Ondo State, confirmed the invasion of the community but he said mobile policemen only made a search of Kuku’s house following a security report. He maintained that they did their job without any threat to the locals in the community.

“Yes, there was a search in the house and none of our men terrorised the members of the community,” he said.

“The search was an order from the force headquarters and it was done in a lawful manner.”

Yemi Akintomide, one of the aides to Mr. Kuku condemned the invasion, saying: “This is bad and we condemn this action of the police for raiding the hometown and house of Mr. Kingsley Kuku who has left Nigeria for almost 34 months now.

“We don't know their mission but we heard they are in search of some kidnappers or militants. Don't forget this was how some soldiers also perpetrated heinous crime in Ajagba community and burnt down people’s houses.

“The attack on the ijaw community is becoming too much and Arogbo is the traditional headquarters of all the ijaw in Ondo State. We are condemning these constant attacks.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Innoson Motors Chairman Declared Wanted For Fraud — After Shunning The Court Five Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Buhari Removes Mike Okiro As Chairman of Police Service Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Handling Metuh's Trial Summons Channels TV's Maupe Ogun Over 'Prejudicial Comments' On Sunrise Daily
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I'm Privileged To Sleep In The Same Prison Bed Used By Obasanjo, Says Jonah Jang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Grills Ex-Kaduna Gov Yero For 'Mismanaging N750m' — But His Supporters Protest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Recover Stolen Gombe House of Assembly Mace
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Names 14 Governors Among 77-Man Campaign Council To Ensure Fayemi Beats Fayose’s Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After 20 months, Court Voids Jibrin’s Suspension, Orders Repayment Of His Salaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Innoson Motors Chairman Declared Wanted For Fraud — After Shunning The Court Five Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘He Still Sniffs The Stuff’ — Keyamo Blames Obasanjo For Appointing ‘Crackhead’ Fani-Kayode Into Cabinet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Buhari Removes Mike Okiro As Chairman of Police Service Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Handling Metuh's Trial Summons Channels TV's Maupe Ogun Over 'Prejudicial Comments' On Sunrise Daily
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Finally, Reps Kill Peace Corps Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics QUESTION: Musiliu Smith for PSC — Is Buhari Recycling Obasanjo’s Policemen?
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Trump Cancels Meeting With Kim Jong Un Over 'Tremendous Anger And Open Hostility' From N'Korea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Enough Is Enough' — Alaafin Of Oyo 'Demands' End To Federal Character
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Five Preparatory Steps You Must Consider Before Migrating to Canada By Idowu Ohioze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I'm Privileged To Sleep In The Same Prison Bed Used By Obasanjo, Says Jonah Jang
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad