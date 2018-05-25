Policemen Raid Fugitive Kingsley Kuku’s Ondo House ‘In Search Of Wanted Militants’

Armed policemen on Thursday stormed the hometown of Kingsley Kuku, former Special Adviser to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, at Arogbo in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The policemen raided the main residence of Kuku shortly after they entered into the community.

Kuku, a fugitive, has been on the wanted list of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of misappropriation of funds meant for the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme.

The policemen, numbering about 20, invaded the local community of Arogbo in a branded police van, shooting sporadically in the air to create panic.

Many residents who witnessed the action ran for safety while others immediately abandoned their businesses.

Abiola Orimolade, a resident who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters, said the police were in a MOPOL uniform.

“I saw them in a large number as they entered into Arogbo. They went directly into Mr. Kuku's house for a search,” she said.

“I think they must have heard an information, probably that was why they stormed the community with full force and invaded his house.”

Sahara Reporters gathered that the policemen were in search of some “wanted militants” who had been using the residence for cover.

A police source who confided in our correspondent said police authorities were alerted to the unwholesome activities of militants in the community.

“Truly, I am aware that some of our men were drafted to the community in search of some militants who had been terrorizing the waterways,” he said.

“In fact, one them was sighted last week in the community and there was security report, which prompted the order from above that the building be thoroughly searched.”

Femi Joseph, the Spokesman of the Police in Ondo State, confirmed the invasion of the community but he said mobile policemen only made a search of Kuku’s house following a security report. He maintained that they did their job without any threat to the locals in the community.

“Yes, there was a search in the house and none of our men terrorised the members of the community,” he said.

“The search was an order from the force headquarters and it was done in a lawful manner.”

Yemi Akintomide, one of the aides to Mr. Kuku condemned the invasion, saying: “This is bad and we condemn this action of the police for raiding the hometown and house of Mr. Kingsley Kuku who has left Nigeria for almost 34 months now.

“We don't know their mission but we heard they are in search of some kidnappers or militants. Don't forget this was how some soldiers also perpetrated heinous crime in Ajagba community and burnt down people’s houses.

“The attack on the ijaw community is becoming too much and Arogbo is the traditional headquarters of all the ijaw in Ondo State. We are condemning these constant attacks.”