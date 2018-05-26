Jonathan 'Ashamed' That African Countries Are Now Ridiculing Nigeria

Goodluck Jonathan, former President, says he is ashamed with the state of affairs in the country.

Jonathan made this known in Ado Ekiti on Friday at the inauguration of the 1.4km flyover bridge built by Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

Taking a cue from the recent remarks by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on the state of security in Nigeria and the fall in the value of the naira, Jonathan said that Nigeria has lost its respect on the continent.

“He [Ghanaian President] said Ghana is not like Nigeria where cattle roam the streets. At another occasion in the United Kingdom, he made scathing remarks about Nigeria’s currency,” Jonathan said.



“I feel ashamed as a former President that the President of a neighbouring country used Nigeria as negative examples.



“If a neighbouring African President will use Nigeria to make negative examples, then we as leaders must know certain things are wrong in the country. That means we, as leaders, must change the way we do things.”

He called on leaders in Nigeria to become more committed to the concerns of the country. He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to give in to the pressure to rig the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti.

Describing Fayose as a loyal party man, he said: “I don’t believe anybody can defeat the PDP in Ekiti if election is going to be held.



“I use this opportunity to call on Mr. President because I was there before. When you are there, there is so much pressure on you to use your power to subjugate democracy.



“Don’t do that because when you are going; the only thing you leave behind is your good name. If you use it wrongly, posterity will haunt you. I call on Mr. President to use his power to strengthen democracy.”