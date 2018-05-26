UPDATED: Madrid beat Salah-less Liverpool To Win 3rd UCL On The Trot

The game appeared to have been decided around the 30th minute when Mohammed Salah, Liverpool’s star man, injured his shoulder after he was dragged down on motion by a Sergio Ramos challenge that looked innocuous, and was subsequently forced off the game minutes later.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 26, 2018

Gareth Bale’s brace atop a fortunate Karim Benzema goal helped Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Liverpool and their third UEFA Champions League trophy in three years.

Liverpool's real heartache came close the half-hour mark when Salah embarked on one of his trademark runs but found his hand entangled in Ramos's. Both men ended on the floor but Salah landed awkwardly and instantly began rolling in pains. Although he received treatment and was reintroduced to the game, he was eventually taken off for the fit-agan Adam Lallana as his tears flowed freely.

Liverpool had been the sharper side and had created the better chances up till that point, but it was Madrid that took the initiave from then on.

The Spanish side took the lead six minutes into the second time in fortutious fashion, when Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius threw the ball against the foot of Benzema and agonisling watched it roll into the net.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool's best player on the night, equalised for the English team in the 55th minute, reacting quickest in the six-yard box to poke home a prodded ball off a james Milner corner.

Madrid regained the lead in the 64th minute, when substitute Bale hit Marcelo's cross with a sumptuous overhead kick that karius could do nothing about.

Liverpool pressed hard and Mane unluckily hit the post minutes later, but it was Madrid who scored, and all but wrapped up the game, seven minutes from time when karius fumbled Bale's long-range strike into the net.

Liverpool made some last-ditch pouring forward, but it was too little too late to prevent Madrid from winning their third Champions League in succession and their 13th in general.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

