Atiku Picks Gbenga Daniel As Director-General Of His Campaign Team

“Daniel was a two-term governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011 with extensive network within the PDP. Before his election as governor in 2003, OGD, as he is better known, was the Chief Executive Officer of a leading engineering company in the country," Atiku said.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2018

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has appointed Mr. Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, as the Director General of his presidential campaign organization.
 
Atiku announced this in a statement released by his media office on May 28.
 
The former Vice President, who plans to contest for President under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, said: “Daniel was a two-term governor of Ogun State from 2003 to 2011 with extensive network within the PDP. Before his election as governor in 2003, OGD, as he is better known, was the Chief Executive Officer of a leading engineering company in the country.” 
 
The statement added that other appointments into the campaign organisation would be announced in due course.

 

