Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Kills Five, Wounds Seven In Konduga

The Borno Police Commissioner, Mr. Damian Chukwu, confirmed on Monday that four persons, including the bomber, lost their lives.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2018

At least five persons were killed and seven more wounded when a suicide bomber attacked a community near Konduga on Sunday, Police and rescue team have revealed. 

He said the attacks were on civilians at Mashimairi village, near Konduga town. 

“Yes, the attack didn't happen today; it was yesterday,” he said. Four persons were dead, including the bombers, while seven others sustained various degree of injuries.” 

However, rescue teams who evacuated the victims, gave a slightly conflicting casualty toll, saying five persons were killed while 11 sustained injuries.

“Five persons killed, including two bombers, and seven persons were evacuated to Maiduguri for special treatment due to their conditions.”

