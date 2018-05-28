FRSC Begins Nationwide Recruitment — But You're Not Eligible If You're Older Than 30

However, according to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, candidates for the Officer cadre are expected to possess a first degree from recognised institutions, NYSC Discharge Certificates, and must not be more than 30 years of age.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 28, 2018

FRSC Facebook Page

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced the process of recruitment as approved by the Federal Government by opening its portal to applications from suitably qualified candidates for employment into the various cadres of the Corps, namely: Officer cadre, Marshal Inspectorate cadre, and the Road Marshal Assistant cadre

For the Marshal Inspectorate cadre, he explained that there are three subcategories: Marshal Inspector I (MI-I), Marshal Inspector II (MI-II), and Marshal Inspector III (MI-III). The requirements for MI-I are Higher National Diploma from recognized Institutions, NYSC discharge certificates. Registered nurse and midwives are also eligible, but all applicants must equally not be more than 30 years of age.

The requirements for MI-II are Nigeria Certificate of Education or to be a registered nurse or registered midwife. Applicants to this cadre must not be more than 28 years of age. For MI-III, Applicants must possess National Diploma (ND), Community Health Extension Workers Certificate, and must equally not be more than 28 years of age.

Application into the category of RMAII requires a minimum of five credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB and must include Mathematics and English Language. For RMAIII, the requirement is a minimum of three credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. Applicants into the two categories of RMAs must not be more than 27 years of age.

He explained that artisans and tradesmen equally fall into the same categories of RMAs, however, they must possess a minimum of four passes in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, have trade test or other professional certificates, valid class of driver licence (for drivers and bikers), and must not be more than 28 years of age.

Kazeem stated that applications to any of the above-listed cadres will be done through the FRSC website (www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng), and shortlisted candidates are expected to come along with a print out of their forms as well as the acknowledgement slip for screening.

While he stressed that the exercise attracts no fee, he maintained that applications must be submitted within six weeks of the publication of the advert. He added that all enquiries should be directed to 122 (toll free line), 08077690361, 08077690362 or email to [email protected]

He stated that other details of requirements for the recruitment exercise are contained in the advertisements in some national dailies, signed by the Deputy Corps Marshal (Admin and Human Resources).

SaharaReporters, New York

