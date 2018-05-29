APC Governors Count Achievements, Say ‘We’ve delivered On Promises’

The governors of two All Progressive Congress Party (APC) states, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Abiola Ajumobi of Oyo, say their administrations have delivered on their campaign promises.

In separate statements released on Tuesday, the two governors gave their administrations credit and promised to continue in the path of progress.

El-Rufai, speaking in a nationwide broadcast, reminded the residents of his restoration agenda of making Kaduna great again.

He said: “We will advance the project to upgrade the 255 primary health centres, 23 rural hospitals, and various general hospitals.

“We intend to renovate more schools, complete township roads and continue the programme to retrofit waterworks across the state and improve water supply. The cash cover programme for our senior citizens is already operational, enabling them to settle the cost of being treated for diabetes and hypertension.

“Dialysis continues to be subsidised for the benefit of our citizens dealing with renal challenges. Routine immunisation of our infants remains an overarching priority. Ante-natal and post-natal treatment for pregnant women and children below five years of age is free in our public hospitals.

“As you are aware, we have now recruited about 13,000 new primary school teachers. On Saturday, May 19, 2018, another 65,000 applicants for teaching positions wrote aptitude tests in 139 centres across the state. With the response rate, we are confident that we shall soon achieve our target of hiring 25,000 new primary school teachers.

“Most of our people came together to insist on the right of everyone to decent public education. Across the lines of partisan affiliation, people rallied to the message of equal opportunity for all our children through the foundation that decent public schools can help lay”.

Similarly, Ajimobi said his government had been impressive, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, security, education, agriculture and healthcare.

Speaking in a statement released Mr. Bolaji Tunji, his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Ajimobi listed hs achievements in education thus: “Floating of the Education Trust Fund through which stakeholders now collaborate with the government to improve service delivery and boost the standard of education in the state.

“This is aside the establishment of the Oyo State Model Education System Initiative (OYOMESI), which seeks to inculcate moral values in students and the School Governing Board (SGB) policy, which is a participatory model that brings together all stakeholders in the education system in the management of public secondary schools.

“Through this policy, more than N2bn has been injected into the education sector in the last one year, leading to improved infrastructure in schools. The SGB policy is now being studied by other states in the South-West zone as a masterstroke in a participatory approach to the management of public schools.

“The health sector has also benefitted from the unique vision of our government with the floating of a N50bn Health Endowment Fund and a Health Insurance Scheme, both of which are firsts in Nigeria, as well as the launch of a five-year cancer control strategic plan to reduce cancer-related incidence and mortality.”