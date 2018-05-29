Man Blames Devil After Defiling His Six-Year-Old Daughter

Imohimi, the Lagos Police Commissioner

A 51-year-old man, Udo Akpan, has been blamed the devil for defiling his six-year-old daughter, following his arrest by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The suspect, a resident of Modupe Street in Ikeja area of Lagos State, was said to have inserted his fingers into his daughter’s private part.

While parading the suspect at the Police Command In Ikeja on Monday, Imohimi Edgal, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said the matter was reported by one faith-based organisation.

He said the Gender Section of the Command discovered that the suspect relocated his daughter to Lagos from Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State, where she lived with her mother.

According to the CP, Akpan usually left the child with one Mama Winner of the Redeemed Christian Church of God whenever he left for work.

“However, on May 23 when the suspect came to pick his daughter, the little girl refused to follow him," Edgal said. “When asked why she didn't want to follow her father, she narrated the sexual ordeal she was going through in the hands of her father.”

The suspect was said to have blamed his deeds on the devil.

Edgal said the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation and “the devil will not be there to save him”.