nPDP Remains Non-Committal To APC Despite Meeting With Osinbajo

by SaharaReporters, New York May 29, 2018

Leaders of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) held a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, but still failed to commit themselves to the All pProgressives Congress (APC) cause.

The nPDP has recently been vocal about its discontentment with life in the APC, and it emerged last week that key members of the APC, including Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara were sympathetic to the group and weren’t altogether averse to leaving the APC.

After meeting Osinbajo on Monday, Kawu Baraje, leader of the group, told state house correspondents that the encounter went well, and a potential meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari was on the cards.

“Members of the nPDP had written a letter to the party copying the President and the Vice President,” Baraje said.

“So the party had invited us earlier on and now it is the turn of the Vice-President, probably the next one will be the President. 

“We are looking forward to some of the promises. There will be other meetings because we have been put into subcommittees and then we will now identify specific and general problems and then we will proceed to see Mr. President. But it was a very good meeting.”

The nPDP members who attended the meeting include Saraki, Dogara; Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State; Abdulfatai Ahmed, Governor of Kwara State and Rabiu Kwakwanso, the immediate past Kano Governor.

