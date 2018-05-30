From NCP, Presidential Aspirant Ikubese Joins ANN 'After High-Power Consultations’

Dr. Thomas Wilson Ikubese, a 2019 presidential aspirant, has joined the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) in furtherance of his bid to realise his presidential ambition.

Ikubese, who is also the convener of the YesWeFit Revolution, said he made the decision to join the ANN “after a series of marathon meetings and high-power consultations”.

He said one of the attractions for him was that the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) had been adopted by the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM).

Ayobami Ogedengbe, Director of Media and Publicity of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, made the revelations in a press statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

“After series of marathon meetings and high-power consultations, the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM) has formally adopted Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) as its party on 29th May 2018.

“Since the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, which Dr Ikubese is the Convener of, is part of NIM and has been part of the discussions all along, it therefore follows that we shall key into this arrangement.

“By this, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese formerly joined the Alliance for New Nigeria on 29th May 2018, being Nigeria's Democracy Day and shall run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the party in the coming 2019 presidential election.

“Dr Ikubese is reaching out to all other young presidential aspirants across Nigeria so that they can all key into the NIM arrangement, synergise and come together under one umbrella to wrestle power from the current administration of President Buhari so as to set Nigeria on the path of recovery and progress.”

Ikubese’s final decision to move into ANN came two weeks after he dumped the National Conscience Party (NCP).

On May 14, the medical doctor had left NCP (NCP) after accusing the leadership of the party of over-taxation.

However, the presidential aspirant described ANN as a new dawn and the third force ahead of the 2019 general election.

He also called on all his supporters to rally round and go register in the new political party (ANN).

“All members of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement across Nigeria, in the Diaspora and lovers of good governance are hereby urged to join the party,” the statement added.

“Without delay, pay their dues and be active therein, while those who have political ambition should run under the ANN, which is now the ‘Third Force’.