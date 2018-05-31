BREAKING: Wale Aboderin, Chairman Of Punch Newspaper, Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2018

Mr. Wale Aboderin, Chairman of Punch Newspaper, has died.

Punch Newspaper confirmed the death, saying it occurred at 6.05am on Wednesday after a heart surgery.

Aged 60, Aboderin was also the Chairman of Punch Commercial Printing Limited and Lukahed Properties Limited.

Aboderin attended the Government College, Ibadan and trained as a pilot in the United States.

A sports enthusiast and philanthropist, he was the Founder and Chairman of Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation, and also a former Chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.

He was also Vice-President of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.

He is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and two daughters

