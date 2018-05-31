BREAKING: Wale Aboderin, Chairman Of Punch Newspaper, Is Dead

Mr. Wale Aboderin, Chairman of Punch Newspaper, has died.

Punch Newspaper confirmed the death, saying it occurred at 6.05am on Wednesday after a heart surgery.

Aged 60, Aboderin was also the Chairman of Punch Commercial Printing Limited and Lukahed Properties Limited.

Aboderin attended the Government College, Ibadan and trained as a pilot in the United States.

A sports enthusiast and philanthropist, he was the Founder and Chairman of Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation, and also a former Chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.

He was also Vice-President of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.

He is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and two daughters