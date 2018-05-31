BREAKING: Zidane Steps Down As Real Madrid Manager

The news, revealed at a press conference on Thursday, comes as a great shock, considering that the Frenchman guided Los Blancos to a history third consecutive UEFA Champions League title only five days ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane has announced this decision to step down as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect.

"This is the right moment for everyone; it might seem a bit strange, but it had to be done for the good of everyone, the players, the club, and myself," Zidane said.

"This team must keep winning, and it needs a change after three years, another voice, another method of working."

Details soon...

