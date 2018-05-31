BREAKING: Zidane Steps Down As Real Madrid Manager

Zinedine Zidane has announced this decision to step down as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect.

The news, revealed at a press conference on Thursday, comes as a great shock, considering that the Frenchman guided Los Blancos to a history third consecutive UEFA Champions League title only five days ago.

"This is the right moment for everyone; it might seem a bit strange, but it had to be done for the good of everyone, the players, the club, and myself," Zidane said.

"This team must keep winning, and it needs a change after three years, another voice, another method of working."

Details soon...