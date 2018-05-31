Fayemi Picks 74-Year-Old As Running Mate — ‘After A Long Search’

Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, has picked 74-year-old Adebisi Egbeyemi, former Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area, as his running mate.

Fayemi made the announcement in a communiqué released by his campaign office on Thursday.

“After a long search for the candidate, Egbeyemi was picked as the candidate this evening after party leaders met for long hours to consider who is best suited to pair with former governor and immediate past minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to fly the party’s flag in the governorship contest,” the statement read.

Egbeyemi studied Law at the then University of Ife between 1977 and 1980, was called to the Nigerian bar in 1981.

He was a youth leader of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) between 1979 and 1983, a member of the Ondo state house of assembly in 1983, and was Chairman of Ado-Ekiti local government between 1991 and 1993.

He also served as the state’s Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General between 2002 and 2003.

Fayemi will compete against Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Olusola is the incumbent deputy of Governor Ayodele Fayose, who has already promised Fayemi “the worst political defeat of his life.”.