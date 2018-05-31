REVEALED: Senators Reduced Age Limit For President In 'Not Too Young To Run' Bill But Refused To Alter Theirs

Buhari Signing The Not Too Young To Run Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the ‘Not To Young To Run’ bill that sought reduction in the age limits for contesting public office in Nigeria, but the age limit to contest for senatorial and governorship seats remain as high.

The 'Not Too Young To Run' bill passed by the National Assembly in 2017 altered Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution.

It reduced the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

However, Buhari hinted in his address that the age limit for senate and governor remains set at 35.

He said: “Surprisingly, the age limits for Senators and Governors was not reduced, as originally proposed by the sponsors of this Bill. This is an issue that may need to be addressed going forward.”

This means that the age limit for senators and governors is higher than that of the President, which the lawmakers had no problem allowing to reduced from 40 to 35.

About 25 house of assemblies have endorsed the bill since it was passed last year.