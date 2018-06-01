Adelabu Penkelemesi’s Grandson Leaves CBN As Deputy Governor To Contest Oyo Governorship

Adelabu is the grandson of Adegoke Adelabu 'Penkelemesi', who lived just between September 1915 and March 1958 but was a prominent personality in the politics of Ibadan and the Western Region in the pre-Independence era.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2018

Adebayo Adelabu, grandson of Adegoke Adelabu ‘Penkelemesi’, has resigned from his position as Deputy Governor, Operations of Central Bank of Nigeria, in order to pursue his ambition of becoming the next Governor of Oyo State.

His resignation officially takes effect from July 15.

In a letter to accept the resignation, dated May 24, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari thanked Adelabu for his service to the country and wished him the best for his political adventure.

“While appreciating your services in the Central Bank of Nigeria since 9th April 2014, I wish you the very best in your future ambitions and continued commitment to public service in our country and specifically, as you seek to play a more active role in politics, in your home state,” read the letter.

Adelabu assumed duty as a Deputy Governor at the CBN on April 9, 2014, serving at different times as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Corporate Services and lastly Operations.

A First Class graduate of Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, he was the General Manager and the West African Regional Head of finance and strategy (Consumer Banking Business) for Standard Chartered Bank. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer of First Bank Nigeria Ltd, before his appointment at CBN.

Adelabu is the grandson of Adegoke Adelabu, who lived just between September 1915 and March 1958 but was a prominent personality in the politics of Ibadan and the Western Region in the pre-Independence era.

He was Opposition Leader at the Western House of Assembly between 1956 and 1958, Chairman of Ibadan District Council between 1954and 1956 and Federal Minister of Natural Resources and Social Services between January 1955 and January 1956.

He is often mentioned in Yoruba and Nigerian history as the author of the expression, ‘penkelemesi’, a Yorubanisation of the phrase ‘peculiar mess’.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fayemi Picks 74-Year-Old As Running Mate — ‘After A Long Search’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections REVEALED: Senators Reduced Age Limit For President In 'Not Too Young To Run' Bill But Refused To Alter Theirs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Melaye: Buhari Has Assaulted My Person... His Body Language Demeans The National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'Customs CG Can't Be Campaigning For You' — Melaye Hits Buhari On ReturnTo Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose 'A Pompous Martinet With A Huge Ego', Says Dayo Adeyeye As He Dumps PDP For APC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You May Be President But Only After 2019, Buhari Jokes With Youth As He Signs 'Not Too Young To Run Bill' Into Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fayemi Picks 74-Year-Old As Running Mate — ‘After A Long Search’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections REVEALED: Senators Reduced Age Limit For President In 'Not Too Young To Run' Bill But Refused To Alter Theirs
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Melaye: Buhari Has Assaulted My Person... His Body Language Demeans The National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Policeman Gambo Takes N20,000 To Set Free The Driver Of A 'Stolen' Car
CRIME REPORTER’S DIARY: With N46,000 Bribe, I Drove A ‘Stolen’ Car From Abuja To Lagos, And Back!
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 'Customs CG Can't Be Campaigning For You' — Melaye Hits Buhari On ReturnTo Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Okorocha Says Politicians 'Must Steal because 'No Man On Earth' Lives On Monthly Pay
Corruption VIDEO: 'No Man On Earth Lives On Monthly Salary' — Okorocha Justifies Why Politicians ‘Must Steal’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose 'A Pompous Martinet With A Huge Ego', Says Dayo Adeyeye As He Dumps PDP For APC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You May Be President But Only After 2019, Buhari Jokes With Youth As He Signs 'Not Too Young To Run Bill' Into Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Wife Of Gov Okowa's Right-Hand Man Freed After 'N40million Ransom'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Meet The Tough Female Judge Who Jailed Ex-Governor Jolly Nyame
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: JOHESU Suspends Industrial Action After 43 Days
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Rosemary Ideh Becomes Second Woman To Declare For 2019 Presidential Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad