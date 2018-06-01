Kidnapped Wife Of Gov Okowa's Right-Hand Man Freed After 'N40million Ransom'

SaharaReporters reliably learnt that Mrs. Okeme was abducted by eight-man gang of armed kidnappers at about 8:00 pm around Ogbeke Square, Asaba on May 22 and taken to an unknown destination, from where her abductors linked up with her husband, Mr. Mike Okeme, to demand a N100million ransom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 01, 2018

Mrs. Benedicta Ese Mike Okeme, wife of the former Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Labour and SERVICOM,  who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen last week, has regained her freedom. 

SaharaReporters reliably learnt that Mrs. Okeme was abducted by eight-man gang of armed kidnappers at about 8:00 pm around Ogbeke Square, Asaba, the state capital on May 22 and taken to an unknown destination, from where her abductors linked up with her husband, Mr. Mike Okeme, to demand a N100million ransom. 

Sources close to the former NLC boss and fellowship in the same Catholic church in Asaba disclosed that after a weeklong bargain with the kidnappers, the N100million was lowered to N40million and was allegedly paid by governor Ifeanyi Okowa after which Mrs. Okeme regained her freedom Wednesday night. 

"Governor Okowa was so troubled over the kidnapping of Comrade Okeme's wife. Of course you know the governor closeness with Okeme and the governor wouldn't take chances, and had no option than to release the N40 million for the immediate release of Mrs. Okeme. You know Okeme is the governors' right-hand man because of the manner he handles workers for him whenever there are disputes," Okeme's ally confided in SaharaReporters.

"Right from the time the kidnappers contacted the husband and began the ransom bargain, the Governor was carried along till the kidnappers pegged their ransom demand at N40million. For the Governor, he wouldn't want any further delay to avoid putting Okeme's wife in danger. And that was why the money was released and on Wednesday night she got her freedom."

When contacted, Mr. Mike Okeme confirmed the release of his wife, saying a ransom was paid but not to the tune of N40million. However, when asked to mention the actual amount paid, he declined. 

"It is not true that N40 million ransom was paid to free her; definitely a ransom was paid," he said. "She was freed yesterday Wednesday night at about 8:30pm and was she was dropped the Otovwodo park in Ughelli. Series of test have been carried on her and we are awaiting the results. By Sunday, we are have a thanksgiving in Asaba."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME EFCC Witness Details How Ladoja 'Stole' Oyo State’s Shares As Part Of N4.7bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Osoba: How Obasanjo Rigged Us Out In 2003, Sacked Musiliu Smith
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption BREAKING: Court Jails Jolly Nyame, Ex-Taraba Governor, For 14 Years Over N1.64bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bayelsa Blogger Beaten To A Pulp by ‘Militants’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Policeman Gambo Takes N20,000 To Set Free The Driver Of A 'Stolen' Car
CRIME REPORTER’S DIARY: With N46,000 Bribe, I Drove A ‘Stolen’ Car From Abuja To Lagos, And Back!
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Policeman Caught On Camera Receiving N700 Bribe From Tricycle Rider In Lagos
Exclusive Policeman Videoed While Receiving N700 Bribe From Tricycle Rider In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fayemi Picks 74-Year-Old As Running Mate — ‘After A Long Search’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections REVEALED: Senators Reduced Age Limit For President In 'Not Too Young To Run' Bill But Refused To Alter Theirs
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Melaye: Buhari Has Assaulted My Person... His Body Language Demeans The National Assembly
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 'Customs CG Can't Be Campaigning For You' — Melaye Hits Buhari On ReturnTo Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: You May Be President But Only After 2019, Buhari Jokes With Youth As He Signs 'Not Too Young To Run Bill' Into Law
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Okorocha Says Politicians 'Must Steal because 'No Man On Earth' Lives On Monthly Pay
Corruption VIDEO: 'No Man On Earth Lives On Monthly Salary' — Okorocha Justifies Why Politicians ‘Must Steal’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: JOHESU Suspends Industrial Action After 43 Days
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Fayose 'A Pompous Martinet With A Huge Ego', Says Dayo Adeyeye As He Dumps PDP For APC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Meet The Tough Female Judge Who Jailed Ex-Governor Jolly Nyame
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance Naira Defender CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Witness Details How Ladoja 'Stole' Oyo State’s Shares As Part Of N4.7bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Osoba: How Obasanjo Rigged Us Out In 2003, Sacked Musiliu Smith
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad