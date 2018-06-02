APC National Convention Secretary resigns

“So, I decided that since I won’t have the time for this convention, I should resign so that the position can be given to somebody who has the time. It is a decision that I took by myself. In my letter, I thanked the National Chairman and the Convention committee for all the support I received while I was here," Uwajumogu said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 02, 2018

Ben Uwajumogu, Secretary of the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned his appointment less than three weeks to the convention.

Uwajumogu tendered his resignation letter on Friday night to the National Working Committee led by John Oyegun. 

Uwajumogu later told reporters in Abuja on Saturday that he resigned to attend to personal family matters, saying the new June 23 date of the convention conflicts with his plans to attend the graduation ceremony of his two children schooling in England.

“The reason why I resigned, primarily, is that when I was appointed, the date for the national convention, as we were informed, was to be on May 14,” Uwujumogu said on Saturday.

“Eventually, that date was moved to June 2 and there were hopes that the Convention would hold between June 2 and 9. However, the date has now been moved to June 23 and it will conflict with my family activities and responsibilities. For example, two of my children are graduating from the university in England within this month and I have a responsibility to be there and I have some other jobs at hand too. 

In Uwajumogu’s place, APC has appointed Victor Ndoma-Egba, Chairman of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

SaharaReporters, New York

