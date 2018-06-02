Sowore ‘Emotional’ That East-West Road Is Still Uncompleted For Over 20 Years

Presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore has bemoaned the non-completion of the East-West Road for more than 20 years — despite the supposed investment of billions of naira in the project.

Speaking in Warri, Delta State, on Friday during a town hall meeting at the PTI conference hall, Sowore promised the Niger Delta people a new Nigeria they can call their own.

He noted that Nigeria is a blessed country but the God-given natural resources have been stolen and looted away by corrupt leaders. He therefore vowed that his administration would fight corruption to a standstill if he is elected President in 2019.

“I found it very emotional that on our way here to Warri from Port Harcourt, we saw the East West Road that they could not complete for over 20 years. There is nothing they haven't tried; they gave it to NDDC, they gave it to the Ministry of the Niger Delta, but they couldn't finish it,” he said.

“There is nothing that these thieves and corrupt old politicians would ever start that they could finish. The reason is that they are not interested in us; they don't care about you and me, they have sold us all and there is no way we can continue with them like this. Enough is enough, and we are taking back our country from this set of criminals who call themselves our leaders.

“I read, and was very sad the other day, that President Buhari said that after signing the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill into law, that we should still wait for another four years before it will come to our turn and I asked why did he bother to sign the bill? I want to tell you that it took China four years to build the fastest moving train, it took four years for Ghana to restore their electricity problem and today you will walk into Ghana and you won't see blackout.

“So, four years is so long for us to wait for our turn. They are asking us to be sentenced into another four years of imprisonment. We must reject it now and take back our country. I am happy today because I am in Warri and people of Warri don't take nonsense so, because we are in Warri, we are rejecting another four years to wait before we take back our country from the hands of these thieves and corrupt old expired politicians who have continued to kill our country.”

Sowore added that if voted into power, his administration would tackle the rot in education, infrastructure, health, security, agriculture, technology and tourism.

“The lost glory of this country can be brought back by no other people than the you and me; I don't believe we can't get it right; we have the resources that can go round,” he said.

“We have reached the point where they have driven themselves from power, and this is the time we must take back our country because our mumu don do.

Earlier, Sowore was received on a courtesy visit on arrival to Warri at the palace of the Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwoli II.