‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara

As the DSS has not had a spokesperson since Lawal Daura was appointed its Director-General in 2015, it was impossible to reach the agency for confirmations. However, sources at the National Assembly confirmed the recall of the operatives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 03, 2018

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday recalled half of its operatives assigned to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, TheCable is reporting.

This is coming ahead of Monday’s talks between Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the nPDP team to be led by Dogara.

Saraki is also a member of nPDP, the faction that broke away from the PDP in 2013 to team up with APC for the 2015 elections.

The newspaper said it understood that the security operatives attached to the two presiding officers of the National Assembly were directed to report to the DSS headquarters “with immediate effect”.

No reason was given for the withdrawal, although it is believed to have been at the instance of the presidency.

The nPDP had recently issued an ultimatum to APC for a meeting, complaining that it had been marginalised by the ruling party after helping them to oust the PDP from power in 2015.

There are speculations that nPDP members will defect from APC and present a candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019.

