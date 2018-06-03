Fayose: APC Wants To kill ‘Two Or Three’ Ekiti Indigenes And Link Me To Their Deaths

Ayodele Fayose, Governor of Ekiti State, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to link him to the murder of “two or three” indigenes of the state —ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

Fayose, who spoke in a video obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, accused the opposition party of the plotting to cause mayhem in the state and cast the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in bad light.

The Governor specifically alleged Dr Kayode Fayemi, flagbearer of the APC, of hatching the plot at a meeting held at the Isan-Ekiti hometown of Fayemi.

According to Fayose, one of the notorious thugs in the state, known as ‘Agbara’, has been assigned to carry out the sinister act of killing innocent persons and dumping the corpses in houses belonging to the PDP chieftains in the state.

“This alarm has become necessary because of a meeting that was held yesterday, in Isan-Ekiti, the hometown of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the flag bearer of the APC in the July 14, 2018 governorship election,” Fayose said.

“They have hired one Agbara to kill one or two indigenes of Ekiti and dump their bodies in the houses of PDP leaders, Fajuyi Park, in Ado Ekiti or near the government house. This is an attempt to link me and my party with killings.

“This new plot is as a result of the failure of the plot to link me with the shooting of Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB) and others by a policeman at the APC secretariat on Friday.

“We take exceptions to this sinister plot as we will not be a party to violence act. Ekiti has been peaceful in the last three and half years, we want to keep enjoying this peace and will not want it disrupted because of politics. Our ambition is not worthy of the blood of any Ekiti indigene.

“We therefore call on the police and other security agencies to be vigilant and Ekiti people to please be watchful. Your life and my life will not be used as sacrifice for this election.

“I want to plead with everyone to please take note that violence is not an option. I also urge the federal government to take necessary steps to safe Ekiti from further crisis.”

However, in his reaction, spokesperson of the APC in Ekiti state, Taiwo Olatunbosun, described the allegations as ‘big lies’ from Governor Fayose.

“The allegations are just a figment of his [Fayose’s] imagination and there was no meeting held anywhere not to talk of Dr. Fayemi hometown,” Olatubosun told SaharaReporters on phone.

“We have urged the police to beam its searchlight on Governor Fayose and specifically review the security situation of the state

“In fact, we have heard that he is the one planning an attack on Governor’s House to implicate our party (APC).

“He has been raising false alarm and he is well-known for that but we surely know that he is jittery about the defeat that will befall him in the July 14 election of Ekiti state.”