REVEALED: Policeman Who Shot Bamidele Ought To Be On Duty At A Bank In Lagos



The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has revealed that the mobile policeman who accidentally shot Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat on Friday was on “illegal duty”.

Bamidele was shot during a reception organised for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, candidate of the party in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election.

Caleb Chukwuemeka, spokesperson for the Police Command, disclosed this in a statement he issued to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

Chukwuemeka, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the accused policeman was deployed from Lagos to Ekiti State by an unscrupulous politician.

According to him, the policeman, who is a guard manning a bank in Lagos, had already been arrested and placed in the custody of the police.

The police also revealed that what happened was a case of accidental discharge on the part of the accused mobile policeman.

Chukwuemeka added that the unscrupulous politician who brought the policeman to Ekiti had also been arrested. However, he failed to disclose the names of the arrested accused persons in connection with the shooting.

“On Friday, 1st June, 2018, at about 17:00 hours, the policeman accidentally shot Opeyemi Bamidele and one other, but he has been arrested,” he said.

“He is attached to 20 PMF, Ikeja, Lagos State, where he was posted on bank guard duties somewhere in Ikeja. The policeman came on illegal duty to Ekiti State.

“A politician, who conspired and removed the said policeman from where he was posted by his Squadron Commander and came to Ado-Ekiti with him for an unofficial reason has also been arrested.

“The victims of his accidental discharge are currently responding to treatment at the hospital, while the injured policeman is also responding to treatment in protective custody.”