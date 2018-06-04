219 Inmates — Not 20 As Claimed By NPS — Escaped From Minna Prison, Say Police

However, Dibal Yakadi, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, has now confirmed that the escape figure far exceeds the claims of the NPS. According to Yakadi, a total of 219 inmates escaped, 19 of whom were subsequently rearrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2018

Sunday night’s attack on Minna Medium Security Prison by unknown gunmen resulted in the freeing of 219 inmates rather the 20 claimed by the Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), the Police has said.

After the operation, the NPS had said a prison official and a commercial motorcyclist were killed, and that 20inmates were freed. 

However, Dibal Yakadi, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, has now confirmed that the escape figure far exceeds the claims of the NPS.

According to Yakadi, a total of 219 inmates escaped, 19 of whom were subsequently rearrested.
 
He said the Police and the prison authorities, in collaboration with other security agencies, were tracking the fleeing inmates and would eventually re-arrest them.
 
He urged the general public not to panic but go about their normal businesses, as security had been beefed up to forestall any recurrence.

