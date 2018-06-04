APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Aisha Alhassan

“I will make sure that in my zone, I follow up and by God’s grace Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019. And don’t even talk about Nigeria because it’s already APC and it will continue to be APC forever," Alhassan said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2018

Aisha Alhassan, the Minister of Women Affairs, believes that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will rule Nigeria forever.

Alhassan said this in Abuja on Monday while addressing journalists shortly after the inauguration of state chairmen of the party.

She maintained that despite the wide-ranging rancour in the party, nothing would stop it from retaining power in 2019 and beyond.

“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC,” she said.

“Once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.

“I will make sure that in my zone, I follow up and by God’s grace Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019. And don’t even talk about Nigeria because it’s already APC and it will continue to be APC forever.”

Alhassan also disclosed her intention to contest the Taraba State governorship election in 2019, saying: “I won the election in 2015 but I wasn’t destined to be Governor.

“I won the 2015 election; everyone knows that, even the Peoples Democratic Party. I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well.

“It is God that gives power to whoever he desires, I won the election 2015, but God did not give me power. I will keep trusting in him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election.”

 

