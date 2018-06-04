It’s ‘Insane’ — Leroy Sane Left Out Of Germany’s World Cup Squad

Also omitted are Bayer Leverkusen duo Bernd Leno and Jonathan, as well as Freiburg striker Nils Petersen. However, theirs has not generated any furore, with many on social media branding Sane’s exclusion “insane”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2018

The international footballing community is in shock over the surprise omission of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane from Germany’s 2018 World Cup list.

The surprise was due to the 22-year-old’s impressive club season, having contributed 14 goals and 17 assists to City’s record-breaking campaign that yielded the English Premier League and Carabao Cup double.

However, instead of Sane, Germany Coach Joachim Löw opted for the likes of Julian Draxler, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Sebastian Rudy. 

The reigning champions also included Manuel Neuer, who has only played one game since injuring himself in September 2017, on the train.

Also omitted are Bayer Leverkusen duo Bernd Leno and Jonathan, as well as Freiburg striker Nils Petersen. However, theirs has not generated any furore, with many on social media branding Sane’s exclusion “insane”.

FULL GERMANY WORLD CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (PSG)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Koln), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (PSG), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Helping the Nigerian Economy Stay in Shape
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Jonathan & NNPC’s Unbalanced Oil Revenue Accounts
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion How Virgin Atlantic 'Fright' Almost Stole Ngugi's Christmas
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion How Federal And State Governments Can Afford To Pay Civil Servants A Living Wage
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Relevant Ideology: Masterkey To Igbo Development
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Sports One of Gadhafi's Sons Killed In NATO Airstrike, Libyan Official Says-CNN
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: 'They Are Our Sponsors' — Five Offa Gang Leaders Implicate Saraki, Gov Abdulfatah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Saraki Betrayed Jonathan… He Is reaping What He Sowed, Says Omokri
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Police Invite Saraki For Questioning As Offa Bank Robbers Implicate Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Policeman Who Shot Bamidele Ought To Be On Duty At A Bank In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: nPDP Pulls Out Of Meeting With Osinbajo Over ‘Persecution’ Of Saraki, Dogara, Abdulfatah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki: I Was First To Visit Offa After The Robbery — How Can I Be The Robbers' Sponsor?
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Withdraw Invitation To Saraki, Ask Him To respond In Writing
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Some Nigerian Banks On Verge Of Collapse —EFCC Boss, Magu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Challenging Jega On Bribery Will Shame National Assembly –Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fayose: APC Wants To kill ‘Two Or Three’ Ekiti Indigenes And Link Me To Their Deaths
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad