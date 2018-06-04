It’s ‘Insane’ — Leroy Sane Left Out Of Germany’s World Cup Squad

The international footballing community is in shock over the surprise omission of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane from Germany’s 2018 World Cup list.

The surprise was due to the 22-year-old’s impressive club season, having contributed 14 goals and 17 assists to City’s record-breaking campaign that yielded the English Premier League and Carabao Cup double.

However, instead of Sane, Germany Coach Joachim Löw opted for the likes of Julian Draxler, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Sebastian Rudy.

The reigning champions also included Manuel Neuer, who has only played one game since injuring himself in September 2017, on the train.

Also omitted are Bayer Leverkusen duo Bernd Leno and Jonathan, as well as Freiburg striker Nils Petersen. However, theirs has not generated any furore, with many on social media branding Sane’s exclusion “insane”.

FULL GERMANY WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (PSG)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Koln), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (PSG), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)