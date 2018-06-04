Police Withdraw Invitation To Saraki, Ask Him To respond In Writing

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 04, 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki no longer needs to appear at the office of the Force Intelligence Response Team in Guzape, Abuja, over allegations he is a sponsor of the criminal gang that robbed some banks in Offa, Kwara State, in April, killing 33 people.

After five of the gang leaders confessed on Sunday that they were being sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, the Police invited the Senate President.

On Monday, Saraki tweeted that he had sent his Aide-De-Camp to get the letter of invitation from the police.

However, SaharaReporters now understands that Saraki has been told by the Police that he can write in his defence instead of coming over.

“Yes, it is true,” the source, a close associate of one of Saraki’s aides told SaharaReporters. “He was instead given 48 hours to respond in writing.”

SaharaReporters, New York

