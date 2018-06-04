Shehu Sani: Nigerians Should Demand To Know The Running Cost Of Governors, President

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, has called on Nigerians to demand that the President and governors publicly disclose their running cost.

The senator, who made this call while speaking on Roadmap to 2019, a Channels television programme, said his decision to disclose the running cost of the senators closed the chapter of people demanding to know the income of the federal Lawmakers.

Querying the running cost of ministers and governors, Shehu said: “There should be no grey areas in public office; and now that Nigerians know what the members of the assembly are earning, they should also know the running cost of our ministers; what is the running cost of our governors?

“What is the running cost of head of government parastatals? What is the running cost of presidential advisers, aides and the men around the government? And what is the running cost of the president and vice president?

”So, it may be unpalatable or painful that I revealed what we are being given every month but it has healed and brought a close chapter to the fact that people don’t know what we are actually earning. Now we know.

”If you are doing some good to your people, they know very well that it is not an act of charity, not philanthropy; that you are giving them what rightly belongs to them.”

In March, Sani stirred a controversy when he disclosed that members of the upper legislative chamber get monthly N13.5m as running cost aside over 700,000 consolidated salaries and other allowances.

Commending Sani for revealing the whooping amount received by the senators, Human Right lawyer, Femi Falana said that Sani’s revelation confirmed that Nigeria’s Legislators were the highest paid in the world.