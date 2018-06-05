BREAKING: ICPC Arraigns Gwarzo, Suspended SEC DG, Over 'N115.2million Financial improprieties'

Gwarzo, alongside Zakawani Garba, a commissioner in the SEC, were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on financial improprieties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2018

Sahara Reporters Media The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has arraigned suspended Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo, before an Abuja Hugh Court, for allegedly paying himself severance benefits of N104.8m and N10.4m in excess of car grant while still in service. 

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, the presiding judge, however granted them bail in the sum of N25m each and a surety each in like sum. 

The judge directed that the sureties must be civil servants in a Federal Government agency of not below the rank of Deputy Director.

 

