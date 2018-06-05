BREAKING: National Assembly Vows To Impeach Buhari Unless 10 Conditions Are Met

Rising from their joint closed-door session that lasted over four hours on Tuesday, the lawmakers resolved to invoke their legislative powers and impeach the President if he fails to address all their resolutions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2018

Sahara Reporters Media

The two chambers of the National Assembly have vowed to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari unless he meets 10 conditions.

The demands, 10 in all, are:

Security agencies must be given a marching order to curtail the killings across the country and protect lives of innocent Nigerians. 

The harassment and humiliation by the Executive or perceived political opponent by the police must be put to an end.

The executive must ensure a strict adherence to the rule of law.

The President must be held accountable for the actions of his appointees.

The government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption. 

Sanctity of the National Assembly must be protected and the investigation of those who invaded the National Assembly to hijack the mace must be pursued to its logical conclusion.

National Assembly will liase with the ECOWAS parliament, EU, UN, Civil Society Organization to save the country's democracy.

The growing state of unemployment must be curtailed.

A vote of no confidence must be passed on the IGP.

A vote of confidence must be passed on the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara.

The legislature vowed that if nothing is done, the National Assembly will not hesitate to invoke its powers on the Executive.

The two chambers adjourned plenary indefinitely.  

SaharaReporters, New York

