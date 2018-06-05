House Of Reps Teams Up With Senate To Reaffirm Vote Of No Confidence On IGP Idris

The National Assembly as a whole has reaffirmed the vote of no confidence earlier passed on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris by the Senate.

This was one of the resolutions reached by lawmakers at an emergency joint session on Tuesday.

While reading the resolutions, Senate President Bukola Saraki: “We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution on the vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police, who does nothing but preside over innocent Nigerians with an outright disregard for the constitutional authority of both the executive and the legislature."

In May, the Senate resolved that Idris was unfit to hold public office, following his refusal to honor senate invitation. The lawmakers also described him an “enemy of democracy”.

Saraki, who also read the resolutions taken at the closed door session of the senate last month, had said the IGP’s conduct was a gross disrespect to constituted authority.

“The Senate therefore views this persistent refusal as a great danger to our democracy and hence the Senate resolved to declare the IG as an enemy of democracy and not fit to occupy any public office within and outside Nigeria. The leader of the Senate was also mandated to look into the matter for further necessary action,” he had said.

The IGP has been in a running battle with the Senate, starting from the police boss's decision to ignore the Senate’s summons on three consecutive occasions. The Senate had summoned him to explain the spate of killing in the country and also the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye.

Weeks after, the Senate President informed the upper chamber that the police was trying to frame him in the Offa robbery, which claimed more than 33 lives in Kwara State.

Following this, the suspected armed robbers arrested in connection with the robbery named Saraki and Ahmed Abdulfatah, the Kwara State Governor, as their sponsors.

The police also invited Saraki for interrogation but the invite was later withdrawn.