House Of Reps Teams Up With Senate To Reaffirm Vote Of No Confidence On IGP Idris

While reading the resolutions, Senate President Bukola Saraki: “We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution on the vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police, who does nothing but preside over innocent Nigerians with an outright disregard for the constitutional authority of both the executive and the legislature."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2018

Per Second News

The National Assembly as a whole has reaffirmed the vote of no confidence earlier passed on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris by the Senate.

This was one of the resolutions reached by lawmakers at an emergency joint session on Tuesday.

While reading the resolutions, Senate President Bukola Saraki: “We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution on the vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of Police, who does nothing but preside over innocent Nigerians with an outright disregard for the constitutional authority of both the executive and the legislature."

In May, the Senate resolved that Idris was unfit to hold public office, following his refusal to honor senate invitation.  The lawmakers also described him an “enemy of democracy”.

Saraki, who also read the resolutions taken at the closed door session of the senate last month, had said the IGP’s conduct was a gross disrespect to constituted authority.

“The Senate therefore views this persistent refusal as a great danger to our democracy and hence the Senate resolved to declare the IG as an enemy of democracy and not fit to occupy any public office within and outside Nigeria. The leader of the Senate was also mandated to look into the matter for further necessary action,” he had said.

The IGP has been in a running battle with the Senate, starting from the police boss's decision to ignore the Senate’s summons on three consecutive occasions. The Senate had summoned him to explain the spate of killing in the country and also the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye.

Weeks after, the Senate President informed the upper chamber that the police was trying to frame him in the Offa robbery, which claimed more than 33 lives in Kwara State. 

Following this, the suspected armed robbers arrested in connection with the robbery named Saraki and Ahmed Abdulfatah, the Kwara State Governor, as their sponsors.

The police also invited Saraki for interrogation but the invite was later withdrawn.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Bank Robbery At A Zenith Bank Branch In Owerri, Imo State Caught On Tape
CRIME Imo Zenith Bank Robbery: Police Nab Fleeing Suspect One Year After
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Police Fayemi Shooting: APC Rejects Police Explanation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Policeman Gambo Takes N20,000 To Set Free The Driver Of A 'Stolen' Car
CRIME REPORTER’S DIARY: With N46,000 Bribe, I Drove A ‘Stolen’ Car From Abuja To Lagos, And Back!
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Policeman Caught On Camera Receiving N700 Bribe From Tricycle Rider In Lagos
Exclusive Policeman Videoed While Receiving N700 Bribe From Tricycle Rider In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Police Lagos CP Edgal Imohimi Caught In High Stakes Politics Involving IGP, Okiro, Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics BREAKING: National Assembly Vows To Impeach Buhari Unless 10 Conditions Are Met
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: 'They Are Our Sponsors' — Five Offa Gang Leaders Implicate Saraki, Gov Abdulfatah
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs ‘Over Saraki’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports 22 Years After, Federal Government Delivers Housing Project To Bonfrere Jo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Aisha Alhassan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics ‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Does Buhari Have Tinubu’s, Obasanjo’s, And Saraki’s Testicles? By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Entertainment ‘It’s A Hate Video’ — MURIC Gives Falz Seven Days To Withdraw ‘This Is Nigeria’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: nPDP Pulls Out Of Meeting With Osinbajo Over ‘Persecution’ Of Saraki, Dogara, Abdulfatah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bamidele: Confusion As Ekiti CP Says Mopol Is Dismissed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Betrayed Jonathan… He Is reaping What He Sowed, Says Omokri
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad