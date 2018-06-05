Soyinka: By Saying 'No' To Boko Haram, Leah Sharibu Spoke For All Of Us

“I was quite impressed with what I saw in that young girl, Leah Sharibu, who told her abductors that ‘No, you can’t take away from me, my freedom.’ I saw in her, the spirit of Kudirat Abiola. When she said ‘No’, she spoke for all of us," Soyinka said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 05, 2018

Nobel Leaureate Wole Soyinka says abducted Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu represents every Nigerian irrespective of the diverse religion and cultural leanings.

Speaking on Monday at the 22nd anniversary of Kudirat Abiola, the slain wife of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), Soyinka likened Sharibu’s courage to that of Mrs. Abiola who was assassinated in Lagos on June 4, 1996 because of her efforts to reclaim the mandate of her husband.

Abiola had won the 1993 presidential election but the election was nullified by then head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

“I was quite impressed with what I saw in that young girl, Leah Sharibu, who told her abductors that ‘No, you can’t take away from me, my freedom.’ I saw in her, the spirit of Kudirat Abiola. When she said ‘No’, she spoke for all of us," Soyinka said. 

“Irrespective of our differences, irrespective of our faiths, irrespective of our different ideologies, she represents all of us. She spoke for our collective humanity. And I will implore us not to forget such name in our minds. Let us understand what they stand for and what they are fighting for.”

The event also had in attendance, a former military Governor of Lagos State and leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, as well as founder of Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Kanu said all that Kudirat and her husband fought for would come to naught if Nigeria keeps running a unitary federal arrangement.

He said what currently obtains in the country is a case of absolute power, which corrupts absolutely.

Okei-Odumakin said 22 years after Kudirat was hacked to death gruesomely, lives of ordinary Nigerians are still being lost in inexplicable circumstances. She called on government to recognize all killers as terrorists.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Troops 'Rescue' 148 Civilians — Including 58 Women 'Sexually Violated' By Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'We Have Nothing To Fear' — Students Of Seminary Attacked By Herdsmen Resume Learning
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram 10 Killed As Soldiers Battle Horse-Riding Boko Haram Fighters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Terrorism Fresh Attack Claims 15 Lives In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Troops Kill 21 Bandits In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Degraded, Victims Returning Home, Interior Minister Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics BREAKING: National Assembly Vows To Impeach Buhari Unless 10 Conditions Are Met
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Everything Offa Robbery Gang Leader Said About Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics BREAKING: 'They Are Our Sponsors' — Five Offa Gang Leaders Implicate Saraki, Gov Abdulfatah
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs ‘Over Saraki’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sports 22 Years After, Federal Government Delivers Housing Project To Bonfrere Jo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever, Says Aisha Alhassan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Does Buhari Have Tinubu’s, Obasanjo’s, And Saraki’s Testicles? By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics ‘With Immediate Effect’, DSS Withdraws Security Aide from Saraki, Dogara
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment ‘It’s A Hate Video’ — MURIC Gives Falz Seven Days To Withdraw ‘This Is Nigeria’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Bamidele: Confusion As Ekiti CP Says Mopol Is Dismissed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: nPDP Pulls Out Of Meeting With Osinbajo Over ‘Persecution’ Of Saraki, Dogara, Abdulfatah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International 30,000 Nigerians To Be Deported From Germany
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad