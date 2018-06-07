BREAKING: Reps In Rowdy Session Over Buhari’s ‘June 12 Declaration’

Breaking News

The House of Representatives is in uproar over the legality of President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Nicholas Ossai from Delta State was the first to puncture Buhari’s decision, saying it was made with bad intent.

He said the President did not have the powers to declare June 12 public holiday instead of May 29, saying public holiday is derived from the National Assembly Act and not from executive declaration.

“This honour is to be given to the president or former presidents who are still alive,” he said. “Two weeks ago, we celebrated our great feat as a nation our Democracy Day. The executive never thought it wise to declare it on that day. What is the difference between now and one week ago; it is an act of discrimination?”

Ossai was still talking when he was cut short by shouts of “sit down”, “sit down’’ from his colleagues.

The matter was finally referred to the Committee on Justice, Rules and Business for advice on a proper decision on the matter.