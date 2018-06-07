BREAKING: Reps In Rowdy Session Over Buhari’s ‘June 12 Declaration’

The matter has been referred to Committee on Justice, Rules and Business for advice on a proper decision.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 07, 2018

Breaking News Sahara Reporters Media

The House of Representatives is in uproar over the legality of President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day.

Nicholas Ossai from Delta State was the first to puncture Buhari’s decision, saying it was made with bad intent.

He said the President did not have the powers to declare June 12 public holiday instead of May 29, saying public holiday is derived from the National Assembly Act and not from executive declaration.

“This honour is to be given to the president or former presidents who are still alive,” he said. “Two weeks ago, we celebrated our great feat as a nation our Democracy Day. The executive never thought it wise to declare it on that day. What is the difference between now and one week ago; it is an act of discrimination?”

Ossai was still talking when he was cut short by shouts of “sit down”, “sit down’’ from his colleagues.

The matter was finally referred to the Committee on Justice, Rules and Business for advice on a proper decision on the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ‘Mr. President ignore Them’ — Setback For Saraki’s Impeachment Mobilisation Against Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘It’s Now June 12’ — Buhari Cancels May 29 As Democracy Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘Nice Move But We’ll Still Vote You Out In 2019’ — How Nigerians Reacted To Buhari’s ‘June 12 Declaration’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is ‘Void Of Emotional Intelligence’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Falana: With ‘June 12 Declaration’, Buhari Has Put An End To Obasanjo’s Hypocrisy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Falana: Saraki Being Politically victimised? That’s Nonsensical!
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics ‘Mr. President ignore Them’ — Setback For Saraki’s Impeachment Mobilisation Against Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ‘It’s Now June 12’ — Buhari Cancels May 29 As Democracy Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ‘Nice Move But We’ll Still Vote You Out In 2019’ — How Nigerians Reacted To Buhari’s ‘June 12 Declaration’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Offa Bank 'Robbers Implicate' Saraki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Is ‘Void Of Emotional Intelligence’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Falana: With ‘June 12 Declaration’, Buhari Has Put An End To Obasanjo’s Hypocrisy
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Falana: Saraki Being Politically victimised? That’s Nonsensical!
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Melaye: Abiola Is Dead And No Longer A Nigerian... Buhari Can't Confer GCFR On Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PM News, LAGOS Another Bridge Built By Gov. Okorocha Collapses In Owerri
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Meets Service Chiefs Again — The Third Time In Four Days
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion What Happened To Mama Taraba? By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Impeach Buhari Now, Forget Ultimatum- Fani Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad