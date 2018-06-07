Buhari Meets Service Chiefs Again — The Third Time In Four Days

For the third time in four days, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday held a meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President had met with service chiefs on Monday, after which Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police and Lawal Daura, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) held a meeting with Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to discuss the invitation of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Police for allegedly sponsoring the Offa bank robbers.

He also met with the security chiefs on Tuesday, at the end of which Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Defence, urged Ekiti, Benue and Taraba states to suspend their anti-grazing laws, saying this would further help in negotiating a safe route for herdsmen and their livestock.

Thursday’s meeting, which started at about 2.30pm and lasted for roughly 30 minutes, was attended by all the service chiefs.

All of them refused to entertain questions from the media when the meeting ended — although Dan-Ali did say the meeting was convened “to review what was said at the last meeting”.