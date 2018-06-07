Falana: With ‘June 12 Declaration’, Buhari Has Put An End To Obasanjo’s Hypocrisy

Humans rights lawyer Femi Falana says President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day — in place of the May 29 celebrated since 1999 — has put an end to the hypocrisy of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Buhari announced on Wednesday that the annual celebration will now hold on June 12, arguing that June 12, 1993 — the date of the election popularly adjudged to be the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s history — “was far more symbolic of democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29 or even October 1”.

He also announced that MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled election, will be posthumously awarded the highest honour in the land, GCFR, on June 12, 2018. Similarly, Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe is to be invested with a GCON, while “the tireless fighter for human rights and the actualization of the June 12th elections and indeed for democracy in general”, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN is to be awarded posthumously a GCON.

Receiving the news warmly, Falana praised Buhari for the move but urged him follow it up by adopting NKO’s Programme of Welfare to Poverty and respect for human rights.

“The Mohammadu Buhari administration made history today by conferring the post humous national award of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on Chief M. K. O. Abiola, the acclaimed of the June 12, 1993 presidential election for his huge contribution to the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria,” Falana said.

“By declaring June 12 Democracy Day the Federal Government has officially validated the integrity of the fair and free election that was criminally annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida junta. By recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day the Federal Government has put an end to the hypocrisy of May 29 which was proclaimed by the Olusegun Obasanjo regime. By conferring the posthumous award of national award of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN the Federal Government has officially endorsed his enormous contributions to the titanic battle against military dictatorship and promotion of human rights in Nigeria.

“In addition to the historic gesture the Federal Government should proceed to adopt Chief Abiola's Programme of Welfare to Poverty and respect the human rights of all Nigerians which Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN championed and defended in his life time. In particular, the Federal Government should mark the first national democracy day on June 12, 2018 with the release of all citizens who are being detained illegally all over the country and immediate compliance with all valid and subsisting court orders. Furthermore, Mrs Kudirat Abiola, who was brutally assassinated while defending the June 12 mandate and others who equally paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of democracy and rule of law, deserve to be honoured posthumously.”