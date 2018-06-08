Kanayo O Kanayo Announces Intention To Run For House Of Reps

The actor is hoping to represent Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2018

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has declared his intention to run for a slot at the House of Representatives. The actor is hoping to represent Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Kanayo, who made his first movie appearance in 1992 in a movie titled 'Living in Bondage', made this known via a post on his Instagram page.

"Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut," he said.

In 2014, Kanayo was given the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) and has now joined the growing number of celebrities seeking elective post.

