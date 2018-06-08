Tension In Abuja As Shi’ia Protesters Set US, Israeli Flags Ablaze

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2018

A new twist was added to the continuing protests by the Islamic Movement of (IMN) in Abuja on Friday as the group set ablaze the national flags of the United States and Israel, leading to pandemonium at the popular Berger roundabout.

The group, protesting the killings of the Muslim brotherhood in Palestine and the continuous detention of their spiritual leader Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky by the Department of State Service (DSS) since December 2015, carried placards, defying the presence of the heavily-armed policemen who had taken over the popular Berger bridge to maintain law and order.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: #FreeZazyzaky, #FreePalestine, 'Down To America’, ‘Free Palestine’ and 'Free Zakzaky’.

The protesters also chanted anti-government songs, accusing the American and Israeli governments of killing their Muslim brothers following the movement of the Israeli capital to Jerusalem.

The protest, which kicked off at the National Mosque shortly after the Juma't prayer, was terminated at the Julius Berger roundabout, where stern-looking armed policemen had already been stationed. People were seen running helter-skelter not to be caught up in the protest.

At the intersection of the road, big national flags of the US and Israel were displayed and later set ablaze, while the sect members shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as they danced round the fire.

The protest led to the disruption of human and vehicular movement, thereby causing traffic gridlock along the Wuse Market Road. 

In their numerous protests against El-Zakzaky’s detention, the sect has clashed with the Nigerian Police, leading to the death and arrest of their members.

