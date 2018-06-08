There Is No Doubt That The APC Is Sick, Says Melaye

Melaye was also asked if he had a problem with his party, to which he answered: “I don’t have a problem with my party but my party may have a problem with Nigerians, because of the way it is presently being run. I know the APC is sick… There is no doubt that the APC is sick.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2018

Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, says “there is no doubt” that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is sick.

Melaye said this on Friday evening when he appeared on Channels TV programme, Politics Today.

Melaye returned to the Senate from his ordeal at the hands of the Police and the courts in Abuja and Kogi State, to reject his designated seat as an APC senator in favour of one at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) corner, prompting insinuations he was on the verge of defecting to the erstwhile ruling party.

Asked on the programme on what platform he would be contesting to retain his seat in 2019, Melaye said: “When we get to that bridge, we shall cross it. 

“Definitely I would be contesting on the platform of a political party, since the issue of independent candidature has not been signed by the President. But to tell you if it is APC or any other political party, for now I can’t say.”

SaharaReporters, New York

