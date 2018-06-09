‘Only The Guilty Should Be Worried’ — Lai Mohammed Replies Obasanjo

The Federal Government has given it reaction to the allegation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari wants to hang a crime on him and detain him.

A statement issued on Friday by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, described Obasanjo’s allegation as a “concoction of a mind worried by guilt”. According to the Minister, it was not in the nature of the President to frame up or run after innocent citizens.

The statement reads: “This administration will never engage in a frame-up of innocent citizens.

“That is neither in the character of President Muhammadu Buhari nor in that of his administration. Only the guilty should be worried. To paraphrase an African proverb, a man who has no wife cannot lose an in-law to the cold hands of death.

“The administration is also strongly committed to the tenets of democracy, including freedom of speech and the right to dissent. But we understand that those who, in their time, were untethered to those principles would find it hard to believe.

“Apparently, the impact of this proclamation was too much to bear by those who, through acts of omission or commission, helped to deepen the wounds inflicted by the blow of injustice that followed an election that was widely acclaimed to be free, fair and credible, hence they felt the need for a red herring that will distract the nation.

“Added to that is the frustration brought about by the fact that the contraption they have so much hyped as a freeway to power has failed to gain traction. Faced with this double tragedy, even the strongest of men may begin to succumb to a figment of their imagination. They may start crying wolf where there is none.”