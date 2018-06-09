Anthony Joshua Wins Queen Elizabeth II Special OBE Award

Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua has been awarded a special Order of the British Empire (OBE) By the Queen of England for his service to boxing in the United Kingdom.

He was awarded on Friday as part of the 2018 honours of the Queen’s birthday.

This is the second special recognition award won by the 28-year-old boxer from the UK in the stretch of five years.

Joshua was rewarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE ) in 2013 after claiming a super-heavyweight Olympic gold medal at the London Games in 2012.

The heavyweight world champion currently holds the WBO, WBA Super, IBF and IBO crowns in the boxing world.

Joshua became Nigeria’s sweetheart in 2017 when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, a Ukrainian boxer, at the Wembley Stadium in England.

Multiple reports have it that Joshua was rejected by Nigeria when he sought to represent the country at the at the Olympics in 2007.

He returned to England and represented the Great Britain, going on to win a gold medal.