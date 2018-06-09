'Five Injured' In Auto Crash Involving Press Corps Attached To Akeredolu's Wife

A vehicle of the Press Corps in the convoy of Mrs. Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Friday, Sahara Reporters can authoritatively report.

The vehicle, a white Toyota hummer bus attached to Office of the Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Akeredolu, was conveying some participants at a programme to Akure when the accident occurred.

It was gathered that no fewer than five persons escaped with various degrees of injuries in the accident, which was caused by overspeeding.

Back in March, the same vehicle conveying members of the Press Corps attached to Mrs. Akeredolu in a convey accident killed two undergraduates students.

Meanwhile, a source involved in the crash but who asked not to be named, told our correspondent that the accident occurred along the popular Ondo Road.

The source revealed that the accident involved the Press Corps bus and a black jeep after the driver drove recklessly on the road.

"The members of the Press Corps were returning from their monthly programme known as Forum of the Wives of the Ondo State Government Officials (FOWOSO), which was held at Ese Odo local government area of the state when the accident occurred," he said.

"Don't forget that the FOWOSO is the brainchild of Mrs. Akeredolu. The accident occurred due to the recklessness of the driver, although I learnt that he has been complaining about servicing the vehicle too before the accident.

"Nobody died in the accident but some of us got injured as it was a narrow escape from death; some have been taken to the hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained."

A government house source also confirmed the accident but refused to give further details about the crash.

"Yes, it's true the accident happened but must journalists always report everything concerning us here?" he asked. "Moreover, those who were involved in the crash have been taken care of, while the First Lady has been briefed about the incident. I can't tell you more that."