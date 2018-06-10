In 2019, FG 'Will Embark' On Mass Sack Of Teachers Who Fail Qualifying Exam

The Federal Government has announced that any teacher who fails to perform well in a Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) to be prepared by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) before December 2019 will face retrenchment.

Mr. Sunny Echono, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, made the announcement in Abuja on Saturday.

Emphasizing that there is the need to evaluate the quality of teaching and learning in the country for improvement, he said: “In the past, there was the shortage of teachers and many unqualified persons were taken to fill the gaps. Now, there are many qualified teachers who have been trained and certified and we have put December 2019 for anybody who is not certified as a teacher to be migrated from our classroom. They will find jobs elsewhere.”

“We recently employed over 1,000 qualified teachers in unity schools, so we are gradually weeding out the unqualified ones.”

He further reassured the public that the government would provide the necessary teaching and learning facilities in public schools.

In a similar development, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) said about 22,000 would-be teachers wrote the exam this month nationwide, including 900 in the FCT. Another exam is scheduled to hold in October.

He said candidates with vision impairment have been registered but that the council was discussing with the Federal Collage of Education (Special), Oyo, to prepare their questions in Braille.

Echono's warning mirrors that of Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, who embarked on mass sack of teachers following poor performance in elementary tests — despite stiff opposition from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT).