Legendary Nigerian reggae artiste Ukeleke Onwubuya, better known by his stage name ‘Ras Kimono’, has died.

Kimono died in Lagos on Sunday morning of causes that are still unknown.

The Delta-born artiste released his well—received debut album, Under Pressure, in 1989, led by songs such as ‘Rum-Bar Stylee’.

His other albums are ‘We No Wan’ (1989), 'What's Gwan' (1990) and 'Rub A Dub' (1990).