In 'Clandestine Operation', Troops Neutralize 12 Bandits In Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has announced that it has neutralised the operations of bandits at Kidandan village, Maidaro and Sabon Fili villages in Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army made this known via its Twitter handle. It tweeted that the men of Operation IDON RAINI by 1 Division Garrison Nigerian Army Kaduna deployed to Dogon Dawa conducted a covert operation, which led to the subduing of the bandits.

TROOPS NEUTRALISE BANDITS



It said that it recieved a tipoff that the bandits patronized the village markets for purchase of resupplies and other needful. It tweeted: “During the process, few hrs later on appearance of other uniformed troops to arrest the identified bandits. Serious fire-fight ensued between own troops and the fleeing bandits. In the process, due to superior fire power of own troops, 12 of the fleeing bandits were neutralised.”

The recovered items include 32 motorcycles, five mobile phones, and N9,135.



The general public is advised to continue to provide credible and timely information to the security agents.