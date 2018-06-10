In 'Clandestine Operation', Troops Neutralize 12 Bandits In Kaduna

The items recovered from the bandits include 32 motorcycles, five mobile phones, and N9,135.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 10, 2018

The Nigerian Army has announced that it has neutralised the operations of bandits at Kidandan village, Maidaro and Sabon Fili villages in Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army made this known via its Twitter handle. It tweeted that the men of Operation IDON RAINI by 1 Division Garrison Nigerian Army Kaduna deployed to Dogon Dawa conducted a covert operation, which led to the subduing of the bandits.

It said that it recieved a tipoff that the bandits patronized the village markets for purchase of resupplies and other needful.  It tweeted: “During the process, few hrs later on appearance of other uniformed troops to arrest the identified bandits. Serious fire-fight ensued between own troops and the fleeing bandits. In the process, due to superior fire power of own troops, 12 of the fleeing bandits were neutralised.”

The recovered items include 32 motorcycles, five mobile phones, and N9,135.

The general public is advised to continue to provide credible and timely information to the security agents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Male Suicide Bomber Kills Self In Maiduguri In Failed Operation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Why We Tried To Kill Ebonyi Businessman- Gang Members
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two More Offa Bank 'Robbers Implicate' Saraki
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Raid In Borno Leaves Civilians, Soldiers Dead
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Soyinka: By Saying 'No' To Boko Haram, Leah Sharibu Spoke For All Of Us
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Military Thirty Civilians, Including Children, Rescued In Borno State By 7th Army Division
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fears Mount Over ‘Disappearance’ Of Offa Bank Robber Who ‘Killed’ Many Policemen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics After Calling Him ‘Childish’, Keyamo Aims Fresh Dig At Obasanjo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Entertainment BREAKING: Ras Kimono Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Abuja Bridge Collapses After Early-Morning Downpour
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bashir Tofa, Abiola’s ’93 Opponent, Asks Buhari To ‘Seriously Reconsider’ June 12 As Democracy Day
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Was Not Prepared For Leadership, Says Donald Duke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We'll Shutdown Aso Rock If Obasanjo Is Touched-ADC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Stopped Femi Adesina From Replying Obasanjo's Letter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Governor Obaseki And The 400 Sacked Lecturers In Edo By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Donald Duke Declares Intention To Run For President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption CSNAC Asks EFCC To Probe Deputy Speaker Lasun Over N1.1bn Water Contract Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Drugs Customs Seizes 35 Tramadol Containers — But Only Nine Have Been handed Over To NAFDAC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad