Customs Seizes 35 Tramadol Containers — But Only Nine Have Been handed Over To NAFDAC

“We are seriously working with the Customs on this and each time they seize any container, they usually invite us to come and see the containers with tramadol. So far, 35 containers were seized and only nine of them have been handed over to NAFDAC, which we have destroyed," Adeyeye said.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 10, 2018

Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, NAFDAC DG

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that it has seized no fewer than 35 containers of tramadol at various ports in the country.

Professor Moji Adeyeye, Director-General of the drugs and food agency, disclosed this while speaking with NAN in Abuja on Sunday.

“We are seriously working with the Customs on this and each time they seize any container, they usually invite us to come and see the containers with tramadol. So far, 35 containers were seized and only nine of them have been handed over to NAFDAC, which we have destroyed.”

However, she urged the customs authority to be swift while handing over the rest of the containers to her agency.

She reiterated that tramadol is restricted in the country but Nigerians have continued to abuse it. She noted that the drug destroys children’s brain, thereby threatening the future generation of the nation.

She also commended the efforts of present administration in placing a ban on codeine, which, like tramadol, should be given only by prescription as done in advanced countries.

Adeyeye said the agency was more determined and committed than ever to stem the menace of illicit and fake drugs in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption NDLEA Nab A Policeman With 126 Kilograms Of Cannabis In Maiduguri
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME NDLEA Seizes 1,020 Kilos Of Cannabis, Arrests Six Suspects
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Drugs Buhari Tasks ECOWAS Leaders On Terrorism, Human, Drug Trafficking
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Drugs Ban On Codeine Not The Answer To Drug Abuse – Chairman, Community Pharmacists Association
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME NDLEA Arrests 51 Year Old Mother With Heroin At MMIA
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Drugs NDLEA Searches For Lagos Socialite Over Cocaine Trafficking
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Fears Mount Over ‘Disappearance’ Of Offa Bank Robber Who ‘Killed’ Many Policemen
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics After Calling Him ‘Childish’, Keyamo Aims Fresh Dig At Obasanjo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Entertainment BREAKING: Ras Kimono Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Abuja Bridge Collapses After Early-Morning Downpour
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Bashir Tofa, Abiola’s ’93 Opponent, Asks Buhari To ‘Seriously Reconsider’ June 12 As Democracy Day
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Was Not Prepared For Leadership, Says Donald Duke
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics We'll Shutdown Aso Rock If Obasanjo Is Touched-ADC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Stopped Femi Adesina From Replying Obasanjo's Letter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Governor Obaseki And The 400 Sacked Lecturers In Edo By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME In 'Clandestine Operation', Troops Neutralize 12 Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Donald Duke Declares Intention To Run For President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption CSNAC Asks EFCC To Probe Deputy Speaker Lasun Over N1.1bn Water Contract Scam
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad