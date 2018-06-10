Customs Seizes 35 Tramadol Containers — But Only Nine Have Been handed Over To NAFDAC

Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, NAFDAC DG

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that it has seized no fewer than 35 containers of tramadol at various ports in the country.

Professor Moji Adeyeye, Director-General of the drugs and food agency, disclosed this while speaking with NAN in Abuja on Sunday.

“We are seriously working with the Customs on this and each time they seize any container, they usually invite us to come and see the containers with tramadol. So far, 35 containers were seized and only nine of them have been handed over to NAFDAC, which we have destroyed.”

However, she urged the customs authority to be swift while handing over the rest of the containers to her agency.

She reiterated that tramadol is restricted in the country but Nigerians have continued to abuse it. She noted that the drug destroys children’s brain, thereby threatening the future generation of the nation.

She also commended the efforts of present administration in placing a ban on codeine, which, like tramadol, should be given only by prescription as done in advanced countries.

Adeyeye said the agency was more determined and committed than ever to stem the menace of illicit and fake drugs in the country.