‘What Did You Do With It?’ — PDP Asks Fayemi To Account For N165bn Allocations Between 2010 And 2014

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next month’s governorship election, to give account of how he spent the statutory allocations that accrued to his administration while in government between 2010 and 2014.

The party alleged that Fayemi collected N165 billion as monthly allocation, excluding regular funds from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), grants and others.



Jackson Adebayo, spokesman of the PDP in Ekiti, made the allegation in an electronic statement obtained by Sahara Reporters.

He said documents from the Account General of the Federation and National Bureau of Statistics offices also showed that Fayemi allegedly took N25 billion bond and N35 billion commercial loans with nothing to show for the funds.



Adebayo said: “In 2011, Fayemi got N40.5 billion as monthly statutory allocations. In 2012, he got N39.8 billion. In 2013, he got N44.3 billion and in 2014, he got N40.1 billion. Whereas, the Fayose administration got N28.2 billion in 2015, N18.8 billion in 2016 and N25.6 billion in 2017.



“Apart from the above monthly allocations, Fayemi still got regular funds from the Excess Crude Oil Account, IGR among others. Despite what Fayemi got, he still borrowed N25 billion from the Capital Market and took N31 billion commercial loans. The question is, what did he do with the money? Nothing.



“The N25 billion bond and commercial loans, through which he mortgaged the finances of our dear state for 20 years, were spent on nothing. He proposed an event centre; it was never completed. He said he would build a new Governor's Office; he only scraped a parcel of land near the House of Assembly Complex and did nothing. His new Ojaba Market, for which he erected a billboard at the entrance of the palace of Ewi, never saw the light of the day.

“His flyover only existed in his tummy. He half-completed a state pavilion and squandered the state's resources on frivolities. If he stopped at that it would have been better, but he went ahead to divert state funds to personal use. An example is the N850 million given the state by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja, which he diverted, leading to the suspension of Ekiti State from the commission's funding for years.



“The table of funds received by Fayemi and Fayose given above are public documents available in the offices of the NBS, OAGF and even on their websites. People can go there and access. Moreover, people can see what the Fayose administration has done with the meagre resources at its disposal.”

All efforts to get the reaction of Olayinka Oyebode, official spokesman of Kayode Fayemi, proved abortive. When he was called on phone, he answered but ended the call seconds later without saying a word.