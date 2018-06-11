Buhari Violating All Democratic Tenets For Which Abiola Suffered And Died, Says PDP

The leading opposition party in the country, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued its attack on President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to confer the GCFR honour on late MKO Abiola.

The party also criticised the presidency, saying it has never initiated any programme to enhance the course of governance in the country in the last three years.

PDP, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that the posthumous award to the late fighter of democracy does not portray the president as being democratic, rather he remains a human rights violator.

Maintaining it has nothing against honouring late Abiola, PDP stated that the president is only using the award to garner votes ahead of the country’s 2019 general election.

PDP also claimed that Buhari is presiding over a country that is encouraging a violation of human rights, something late Abiola fought against.

“The Buhari Presidency has unapologetically violated and still violating, with gross impunity, all democratic tenets for which Chief Abiola suffered, died and is being honoured.”

“Rather than apologising for his roles in those dark ages, President Buhari recently boasted of violation of human rights during his regime as military head of state, including locking up citizens in prison without trial, the same injustice Chief Abiola later suffered under Abacha."

The party further noted that the Buhari’s administration is characterized by abuses that have been condemned by international organizations such as Amnesty International, United States Department of State and Transparency International.

Condemning the Buhari-led administration for taking the glory over recent amendment made to the constitution, PDP maintained that none of the amendments stems from any executive bill.

“The recent attempt by the failed Presidency to ascribe credit to Mr. President for the recent amendments to the constitution, particularly the granting of financial autonomy to state assemblies and judiciaries, is despicable, criminal and completely unacceptable," it said.

“Neither the Presidency nor the President himself made any input in support of these amendments. Equally appalling is that the Presidency is still listing the passage of the 'Not Too Young to Run' law as an achievement of Buhari even when he had no input whatsoever.”

PDP maintained that Buhari has not implemented a single project or programme in any part of the country in the last three years of governance, but is always resorting to lies, blame passing, beguilements, deception and contrivance.