Fayose’s Former Commissioner Dumps PDP For APC 'To Join Forces With Fayemi'

Addressing newsmen on Monday, he said he had formally quit PDP to join forces with the candidate of the APC Kayode Fayemi. Ajayi said: “I have decided from today 11th June 2018 to withdraw my membership of PDP and join APC forthwith to be able to actualise my political dream.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2018

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

Owoseni Ajayi, a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General in Ekiti State, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Owoseni, who was appointed by Governor Ayodele Fayose, has been critical of his former principal over supposed imposition of candidate.

He had at the time accused the governor of “impunity, imposition of candidate, recklessness and lawlessness”.

The former Attorney-General said: “impunity, imposition of candidates, lawlessness and recklessness by those who should know the rules in our party must stop. This was responsible for the loss of our party in the 2015 general election. 

“We don’t want our state to be taken over by APC; we don’t want impunity, imposition and lawlessness in our party again and that is why we are demanding a free and fair primary.”

In what appears to be the final stamp to Ajayi’s displeasure, he dumped Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, he said he had formally quit PDP to join forces with the candidate of the APC Kayode Fayemi.

Ajayi said: “I have decided from today 11th June 2018 to withdraw my membership of PDP and join APC forthwith to be able to actualise my political dream.”

