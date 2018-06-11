Lagos Police Command Dismisses Eight Officers Within Six Months

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2018

Imohimi, the Lagos Police Commissioner

At least eight personnel have been dismissed between January and June 2018, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has said. 

The figure was released by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Chike Oti, in a statement made available to the public on Sunday.

Oti further revealed that four officers had their ranks reduced, while 28 were served a warning notice. 

Making known some incidents that led to the dismissal of the officers, he said three policemen, comprising an inspector and two sergeants, were alleged to have sprayed tear-gas on one Mr. Ademuwagun Temitope Solomon at Chinese town, Ojota area of Lagos state. He added that Mr. Ademuwagun suffered severe asthmatic crisis as a result of the incident. 

He stated that the officers were tried and found guilty of the offence. 

“The men whose names and service numbers are: (1) 220957 Inspector Momoh Sulaiman, (2) 429659 Sgt. Emmanuel Monday and (3) 434246 Sgt. Adamu Usman, were tried in an orderly room which commenced yesterday 09/06/2018 and were found guilty as charged," he said. "They were therefore dismissed and de-kitted accordingly. However, the dismissal proceeding of Inspector Momoh Sulaiman has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 for approval.” 

The PPRO added that a good number of officers were tried in a properly constituted way and were found guilty of various offences against discipline, which earned them appropriate punishments depending on the charges against them. 

According to him, aside from the eight dismissed and the four whose ranks ere reduced, 28 other officers were issued warning notices while three were severely reprimanded. 

Oti stated that the punishment, according to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, is to serve as a deterrent to other officers and continue to make them act professionally in the discharge of their duties.

SaharaReporters, New York

