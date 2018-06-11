Nurse Remanded In Prison For ‘Killing’ Senator Isiaka Adeleke With Drug Overdose

An Osun State High Court in Ede has ordered that Alfred Aderibigbe, the nurse who administered the drugs that late Senator Isiaka Adeleke overdosed on, be remanded in prison custody.

Adeleke, representing Osun West senatorial, died last year after a heart attack. However, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Solaja, who led a team of pathologists that carried out Adeleke’s autopsy, disclosed that the senator died on drug overdose.

Being the one who administered the drug, Aderibigbe was later arraigned and remanded in Ilesa prison till June 29 when the case would come up for hearing.

According to a statement by the Press Officer of Osun State Ministry of Justice, Opeyemi Bello, the prosecution counsel for the Ministry of Justice, Dapo Adeniji, opposed Aderibigbe’s bail application, after he pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The nurse’s Counsel, Soji Oyetayo, prayed the court to admit Aderibigbe to bail, informing the court of a bail application already filed.

But the prosecutor argued that the accused the bail application was presumptuous, as it was filed even before the defendant’s arraignment.

“The bail application is premature because the accused was not in custody when the application was filed.”

Consequently, Justice Oyebiyi, in his ruling, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Ilesa Prison.

Adeleke died on April 23, 2017, after he was treated by Aderibigbe.

His supporters alleged that he was poisoned by opposition because of his governorship ambition.

A coroner inquisition committee was set up by the Osun State government to probe the cause of the death and the nurse was indicted by magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, who then recommended him for trial.